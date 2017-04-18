More Politics News

April 18, 2017 11:26 AM

North Dakota Legislature passes bodily fluid-assault bill

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The North Dakota Legislature has passed a bill that would extend criminal penalties for anyone who attacks health care and emergency workers with a bodily fluid.

The House passed the measure 76-16 on Tuesday. The Senate gave it a unanimous vote Monday.

It's already a crime in North Dakota for an inmate or someone in police custody to strike a peace or correctional officer with bodily fluids. The measure now makes it a crime to assault health care and emergency workers.

Violators could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos