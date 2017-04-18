More Politics News

April 18, 2017 9:20 AM

Pima County Sheriff's Dept.: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Pima County authorities say one man is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting in a camper trailer.

The Sheriff's Department says 21-year-old Jaisaac Sloan was killed and 20-year-old Austin Buckshaw seriously wounded in the shooting Monday.

According to the department, Sloan and Buckshaw were in the trailer with other people when one person reportedly removed a gun from a backpack and starting shooting.

The department says the suspect was injured in the incident and later went to a hospital.

No additional information was released.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos