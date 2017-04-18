Pima County Sheriff's Dept.: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting

Pima County authorities say one man is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting in a camper trailer.
The Sheriff's Department says 21-year-old Jaisaac Sloan was killed and 20-year-old Austin Buckshaw seriously wounded in the shooting Monday.
According to the department, Sloan and Buckshaw were in the trailer with other people when one person reportedly removed a gun from a backpack and starting shooting.
The department says the suspect was injured in the incident and later went to a hospital.
No additional information was released.
