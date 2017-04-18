The Latest: Trump rallies Georgia Republicans for election

The Latest on Georgia's 6th Congressional District election. (all times local):
9:15 a.m.
President Donald Trump is rallying voters in Georgia's 6th Congressional District to "get out and vote" Republican in a special election.
In a tweet early Tuesday, Trump urged voters not to vote for Democrat Jon Ossoff for the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will stay open until 7 p.m.
Trump says, "Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO."
In a second tweet, he wrote, "Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A."
Democrats opposed to Trump have rallied behind Ossoff, who has raised more than $8.3 million.
___
3:55 a.m.
Republicans are trying to prevent a major upset stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump in a conservative congressional district in Georgia.
Tuesday's jungle-style primary lumps all 18 candidates on one ballot. The leading Democrat, 30-year-old Jon Ossoff, needs to clear 50 percent to avoid a June runoff.
Polls put Ossoff in the lead but short of that margin. Four of the 11 Republican candidates are fighting for the No. 2 spot, limiting their ability to focus on Ossoff.
Both national parties have paid field staffers working the race for the seat Tom Price resigned to become Trump's health secretary. Ossoff supporters have contributed more than $8 million. A political action committee backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan has spent more than $2 million attacking Ossoff.
