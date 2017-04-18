Hawaii environmentalists advocate for pesticide regulations

Hawaii environmentalists continue to push for state regulations on pesticide despite state lawmakers' hesitance.
The Garden Island reported (http://bit.ly/2oHPv8i ) Monday that members of the environment-focused nonprofit Hawaii SEED recently met with Gov. David Ige to ask him to consider a ban on pesticide chlorpyrifos (cloh-PIR-uh-fahs). There are no more bills left in Hawaii legislature related to the pesticide since the House Finance Committee chose not to hear the last one in March.
Hawaii SEED member Jeri Di Pietro says even without bills, the governor can still take a stance on the issue.
The governor's office has not released a statement on the issue.
Other environmentalists expressed their disappointment in Kauai legislators' lack of support for efforts to require disclosure of users of restricted use pesticides in Hawaii during this year's legislative session.
