More Politics News

April 18, 2017 8:57 AM

Hunt for kidnapped Chibok girls may take years, general says

By IBRAHIM ABDULAZIZ Associated Press
YOLA, Nigeria

Nigeria's defense minister says it may take years to find all the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by the Nigeria-based Islamic extremist group Boko Haram.

The group kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from a school in the northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014. Some escaped and 21 were released last year after negotiations with Boko Haram, but 195 remain missing.

Gen. Manir Dan Ali told Voice of America's Hausa language service on Tuesday that Nigeria's military is searching Boko Haram's hideouts in the Sambisa Forest, a vast area covering parts of three states in the northeast.

He said even the United States needed a long time to find Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Ali spoke after Nigerians last week marked the third anniversary of the schoolgirls' abduction.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos