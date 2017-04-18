More Politics News

April 18, 2017 7:37 AM

Citing safety concerns, Murfreesboro blocks new car lots

The Associated Press
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

The Murfreesboro City Council has issued a moratorium on new site plans for new and used car lots until traffic safety requirement are improved.

The Daily News Journal reports (http://on.dnj.com/2ojrRw1) that the dictate doesn't govern existing lots.

Planning Director Gary Whitaker says the council's unanimous vote stemmed from concerns about public safety. He says trucks have been unloading cars in the right of way on busy streets and merchandise has been parked in a manner that blocks the vision of drivers.

Rutherford County Industrial Development board member Jimmy Evans, who owns three used car lots, says the moratorium unfairly inhibits legitimate business for an uncertain period of time. He called for the city to craft better site plans.

Whitaker says the city will work on new requirements to ensure traffic safety.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos