April 18, 2017 7:37 AM

Reports: Turkish police helicopter crashes in southeast

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

A police helicopter with 12 people on board disappeared from radar and is believed to have crashed in southeastern Turkey, officials said Tuesday.

The helicopter disappeared 10 minutes after taking off from the town of Pulumur, in Tunceli province, the regional governor's office said. It was carrying seven police officers, a judge, a soldier and three crew members.

"It is being assessed that the helicopter crashed due to adverse weather conditions," the governor's office said in a statement.

Several search and rescue teams were sent to the area where it vanished, it said.

