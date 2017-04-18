Police: Man killed 82-year-old father in self-defense

Police are unlikely to file charges in the shooting death of an 82-year-old man, saying his son fired in self-defense.
The Tuscaloosa News reports (http://bit.ly/2pMk6PB ) Archie McDaniel may have suffered from dementia. Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit assistant commander Capt. Kip Hart says McDaniel's 40-year-old son shot him after McDaniel threatened to kill him and fired a shot that grazed him before turning his weapon on another son early Monday.
Responding deputies found McDaniel dead at the scene. Investigators will examine McDaniel's medical history and talk with witnesses before presenting the case to a grand jury. Hart doesn't expect ensuing charges, saying "everything appears to have been justified."
Neither son has been identified.
Comments