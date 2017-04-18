New trial date for ex-Pinal County deputy in crash lawsuit

A new trial date has been set for an ongoing lawsuit against a former Pinal County deputy sheriff involved in a fatal car accident.
Robert Steele allegedly was driving up to 97 mph on U.S. 60 in August 2012 when his patrol car collided with a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Sorenson.
Steele was seriously injured and Sorenson died at the scene of the accident.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety recommended Steele be charged with manslaughter, but the then-county attorney chose not to prosecute him.
Sorenson's family filed a civil lawsuit in 2013, suing Steele for negligence.
Steele filed his own lawsuit against Sorenson's estate, claiming he caused the accident.
The Casa Grande Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pbjGpB) reports the case scheduled to start next month has been pushed back until Aug. 28.
