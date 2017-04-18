Chief calls for special prosecutor after deadly shootings

A Massachusetts police chief wants a special prosecutor to handle gun cases after a spate of violence in his city.
Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick held an emergency meeting Monday with state police to discuss strategies to combat gun crimes. The meeting came after two people were killed over the weekend. Police have identified suspects in the shootings but have not yet made any arrests.
Fitzpatrick says he will ask the district attorney and the state attorney general to assign a prosecutor to handle all firearms cases in the city. Two sheriff's deputies will also be tasked with capturing violent fugitives.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said he will work with the department to determine if more officers need to be hired.
Comments