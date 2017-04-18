More Politics News

April 18, 2017 2:42 AM

Along with music, some how-to advice at a Jazz Fest event

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation has announced plans for its 10th annual Sync Up event, which coincides with the annual Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Sync Up is a series of panel discussions, interviews, screenings and social events. It's designed to bring together music, film and digital leaders for meetings and educational programs.

Topics will include the amount of money aspiring artists should expect to spend to produce indie records; what talent buyers are looking for as they sign musicians for festivals; and, the process of getting films accepted for film festivals.

Sync Up Music events take place April 28 and April 29; and May 5 and May 6. In between are Sync Up Cinema programs running May 1-May 3.

Registration information is available at the foundation's website: jazzandheritage.org.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos