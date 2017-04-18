More Politics News

April 18, 2017 2:36 AM

Union, congressman to participate in Metro card giveaway

The Associated Press
SILVER SPRING, Md.

Metro's largest union and Congressman Jamie Raskin are giving away $10 Metro cards to riders.

Raskin will join Metro workers Tuesday morning to give away 1,000 SmarTrip cards at the Silver Spring Metro station. It's the first in a series of SmarTrip card giveaways being sponsored by the union. The union said in a statement that the giveaway is intended to thank riders for using Metro and encourage them to continue to ride the system.

The giveaway is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.

The union represents more than 9,000 Metro employees.

