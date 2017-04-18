More Politics News

April 18, 2017 1:11 AM

Tourism reps from across the country to address conference

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Tourism specialists from across the country are participating in the New Hampshire Travel Council's annual Governor's Conference on Tourism.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.

There will be panel discussions on managing the challenges of Mother Nature, tourism research, cultural tourism, culinary tourism and an international perspective. Representatives from California, New Mexico, Minnesota and elsewhere are scheduled to address the conference.

The keynote speech is being given by Mike Fullerton, who represents Brand USA. It's the nation's public-private partnership dedicated to increasing international visitation to the United States through marketing and promotion.

