More Politics News

April 18, 2017 12:13 AM

Sununu to lobby House members on full-day kindergarten

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) is taking his appeal for full-day kindergarten directly to House lawmakers.

The first-term governor will testify Tuesday before the House Education Committee on a bill that adds money for school districts to provide full-day programs. The money would be given out in grants, targeted to communities with high numbers of low-income students or English language learners.

Senators already have passed the kindergarten bill, but Sununu faces a tougher audience in the House. Fellow Republican lawmakers scrapped his kindergarten plan in the budget and Speaker Shawn Jasper says he's skeptical about its benefits.

School districts currently get a set amount of state money per kindergarten student regardless of if they have full- or half-day programs. It amounts to half of the per-pupil amount awarded for other grades.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos