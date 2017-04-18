Majority of officers express doubt about Casper police chief

About two-thirds of Casper police officers say they have no confidence in the leadership of the city's police chief.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/gVIq0r ) 60 officers voted against Chief Jim Wetzel, three voted that they have confidence in him and 10 officers abstained from voting. Results of the "no confidence" vote held last week were included in a letter to the chief from the local branch of the Fraternal Order of Police, which counts 73 active Casper police officers as members.
The department has 94 sworn employees.
A recent survey completed by 84 of the department's sworn and civilian employees criticized the chief's leadership style and said city managers didn't address problems, despite repeated complaints.
City Council members have called for an investigation into the department's leadership.
Wetzel didn't respond to a phone call and email Monday requesting comment.
