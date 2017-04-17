Arizona Legislature approves disability lawsuits bill

The Arizona Legislature has approved an amended measure designed to crack down on disability access lawsuits that opponents say are just shakedowns for quick cash settlements.
Senate Bill 1406 is meant to target what legislators call unscrupulous attorneys who lawmakers say are exploiting businesses by finding violations with the Arizonans with Disabilities Act and filing lawsuits. The claims are often dropped after businesses agree to pay a cash settlement.
The efforts come after Attorney General Mark Brnovich successfully challenged more than 1,000 lawsuits filed by a disability advocacy group.
The Senate's 18-11 vote Monday sends the legislation to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk because the House approved it on a 38-20 vote last week.
