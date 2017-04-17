More Politics News

April 17, 2017 5:15 PM

Consumer protection chief pursuing other "opportunities"

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Jonathan Harris, considered a possible 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, is stepping down from his job as Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection commissioner.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Monday that Harris will depart "to pursue other professional opportunities."

Harris, a former mayor of West Hartford and a state senator, was appointed to Malloy to oversee the agency in December 2014. The agency's deputy commissioner, Michelle H. Seagull, will serve as the acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is announced.

Harris' departure comes days after Malloy said he will not seek a third term.

He told reporters after Malloy's announcement last Thursday that he was "not declaring anything" and he had "not made any final decisions at this point" about running for governor.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos