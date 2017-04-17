California assemblyman stripped of top committee job

The only Democrat in the California Assembly who voted against a major transportation deal has been stripped of his position as chairman of the Business and Professions Committee.
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Monday he had removed Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield from the committee. Salas will instead serve as a member of the Assembly Rules Committee.
The announcement came on the first day the Assembly convened since approving a transportation funding plan to provide more than $5 billion dollars a year to repair California roads. Salas was the only Democrat in the Assembly to vote against the plan that raised the gasoline tax and vehicle fees.
Spokespeople for Rendon and Salas said they were not immediately available to comment on the announcement.
