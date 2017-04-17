More Politics News

April 17, 2017 5:08 PM

Wolf: lieutenant governor was warned over workers' treatment

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Gov. Tom Wolf says he met with Lt. Gov. Mike Stack numerous times regarding complaints about Stack's treatment of state employees. Those complaints are now the focus of a state inspector general's investigation.

Wolf said Monday he last met with Stack, a fellow Democrat, in mid-March and told him "you need to stop."

Wolf says he expects a completed report from his inspector general soon.

Stack summoned reporters to his Capitol offices last week to address reports of the investigation into how he and his wife have treated the state police troopers and state workers who guard and serve them.

Stack provided scant details about what he feels he did wrong, but nonetheless acknowledged he had said "things in anger or stress or frustration" that he wishes he hadn't said.

