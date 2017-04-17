More Politics News

April 17, 2017 5:04 PM

New Jersey mayor pleads not guilty to corruption charges

The Associated Press
PATERSON, N.J.

A New Jersey mayor who is facing corruption charges has pleaded not guilty.

Paterson Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres entered the pleas Monday during his arraignment. Three city public works officials charged in the case also pleaded not guilty at the hearing.

Torres declined comment after the hearing. He continues to serve as mayor and has said he will not resign.

Torres and the public works officials are charged with conspiring to have city employees work overtime at a private warehouse leased by the mayor's family. They face numerous counts, including official misconduct and theft.

Torres won his first term in 2002 as a Democrat and was re-elected in 2006. He lost another re-election bid in 2010 but won the office again in 2014, running as an independent.

