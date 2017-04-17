Pilot charged after loaded gun found by baggage screeners

A pilot for Southwest Airlines has been arrested on a weapons charge after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag.
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 55-year-old Erik Gibson was slated to pilot a flight to Tampa Monday morning when routine baggage screening by the Transportation Security Administration found the gun.
Apple said Gibson, who's from Louisiana, told authorities he forgot he was carrying the gun. He had flown to Albany from New Orleans Sunday night but had gone through a crew line that didn't have security screening.
Apple said Gibson, who has been a pilot for nine years, was charged with misdemeanor weapon possession and released on $200 bail.
Federal officials say it's the second gun found by Albany baggage screeners in four weeks.
