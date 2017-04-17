The Latest: Nevada senator, congressman host Reno town hall

The Latest on Nevada Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei meeting Monday with a town hall crowd in Reno (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller mixed it up with hundreds of sometimes combative critics at a town hall meeting on topics including immigration, the environment, health care and access to abortions.
More than 600 people crowded a conference room Monday at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center where Heller co-hosted the town hall session with GOP Rep. Mark Amodei.
Heller denied a claim by speakers who said he voted last month to defund Planned Parenthood, a key source of contraceptives for many low-income women.
Heller drew loud boos and jeers when he insisted his vote only allows individual states to decide whether to defund the program.
He says he's proud to be a conservative who believes in low taxes, small government and local control.
10:30 a.m.
Nevada's Republican U.S. senator and congressman are facing a big and sometimes combative town hall crowd critical of recent federal action on health care, abortion rights and environmental protection.
Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei were met Monday with chants of "yes-or-no" from more than 600 people at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Some in the crowd accuse Heller and Amodei of being evasive and not answering constituents' questions.
Heller says he's a conservative and won't apologize for his belief in low taxes and small government.
He says both he and Amodei opposed the push by Republicans and the Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act before it was pulled without a vote in the House.
Heller also says he believes federal funds should not be spent on abortions.
