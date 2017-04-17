More Politics News

April 17, 2017 3:46 PM

Governor calls for delay in legalizing marijuana

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's governor is calling on lawmakers to delay passing legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana use.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pKtYcx) Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's administration has sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee saying they instead support legislation to create a 15-member study commission to make recommendations to lawmakers by March 1, 2018.

The Journal says the letter is signed by the heads of the state health department, business regulation department and department of behavioral healthcare, developmental disabilities and hospitals.

Raimondo has previously voiced concerns about edible forms of marijuana that can be marketed to children. Marijuana advocates complain the study commission bill is a delay tactic.

California, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada voters approved recreational use of marijuana last year, joining Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

