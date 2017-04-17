NY Gov. Cuomo taps top aide to lead re-election campaign

A top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been picked to lead the Democratic governor's bid for a third term.
Cuomo announced Monday that Bill Mulrow will serve as the chairman of Cuomo's 2018 campaign.
Mulrow had been working as the secretary to the governor, a high-profile position within the administration. Prior to that he was a senior managing director at Blackstone, an investment firm based in New York City.
Cuomo also announced that his chief of staff, Melissa DeRosa, will replace Mulrow as secretary to the governor. DeRosa will be the first woman to hold the position.
Cuomo is widely considered a potential candidate for the White House in 2020 though he has said he intends to seek a third term in 2018.
