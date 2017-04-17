More Politics News

April 17, 2017 2:25 PM

Candidates in governor's race disclose sources of income

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Democrats and Republicans running to replace New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are reporting income from across a spectrum of sources, from state positions to investment returns.

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission published disclosure forms Monday. Candidates must report sources of income but not the amount of their assets. The primary is June 6.

Democratic candidate Jim Johnson disclosed income from roughly two dozen investments. Democratic State Sen. Ray Lesniak reported earnings from two rental properties. Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski showed income from his law firm.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno disclosed earnings from her public salary, and Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli reported income from a publishing firm he runs.

The Associated Press previously obtained forms of wealthy Democratic front-runner Phil Murphy. He disclosed income from hundreds of investments and promised to form a blind trust.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos