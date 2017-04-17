More Politics News

April 17, 2017 2:19 PM

King to calling for VA reform with Maine veterans

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Maine

Maine's Sen. Angus King says he will meet with veterans to call for an overhaul of the way the federal Department of Veterans Affairs handles appeals.

King, an independent, is set to gather with veterans caught up in the red tape of the process at an American Legion post in Auburn on Tuesday afternoon.

King is joining Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Jon Tester of Montana on legislation to overall the appeals process. The senators say more than 450,000 appeals are pending before the VA and the system needs updating.

The senators say redundancies and inefficiencies in the process mean many veterans wait years before getting a decision on their appeals.

King says the process hasn't been updated since 1933.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos