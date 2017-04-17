More Politics News

April 17, 2017 12:51 PM

Kansas City woman pleads guilty in sham marriage scam

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty to entering a sham marriage with a man she thought was an African immigrant.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2pJJzt5 ) 22-year-old Stephanie Harris entered the plea Monday. She is the fifth person charged in the case to plead guilty to the conspiracy to circumvent U.S. immigration laws.

The African citizens involved in the scheme were charged a total of $2,000 before and after the wedding. They then paid the spouses, who were U.S. citizens, $250 each month until the immigration process was completed.

Federal court documents show Harris married a man in November 2015 who was an informant working for federal agents. The marriage was staged but Harris believed it was a valid marriage.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
First Lady nudges President Trump at beginning of national anthem 0:13

First Lady nudges President Trump at beginning of national anthem
President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos