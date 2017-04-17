More Politics News

April 17, 2017 12:49 PM

WWII Marine interview in Nebraska to educate youth

The Associated Press
BENNINGTON, Neb.

The current commander of the 4th Marines interviewed a World War II veteran in Nebraska to chronicle his experiences for the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Corregidor and for teaching future Marines.

The Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2pabB4r ) reports Col. Kevin Norton stopped by the Bennington retirement home last week and interviewed 96-year-old Warren Jorgenson about his life and experiences in the Marines.

While Iowa native Jorgenson was touring with the 4th Marine Regiment, he witnessed the departure of the "China Marines" from Shanghai in 1941, the Japanese attack on Manila after Pearl Harbor and the fall of Corregidor in 1942.

The filmed interview with Jorgenson will be shown next month during services commemorating the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Corregidor. The film will also be used to teach young Marines about the Corps' history.

