April 17, 2017 12:37 PM

Mexican consulate in Minnesota sees increase in business

The Associated Press
ROCHESTER, Minn.

With an estimated 200,000 Mexican citizens living in Minnesota, the Mexican Consulate in St. Paul is experiencing an increase in work primarily since Donald Trump was elected president.

The Post-Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2oKhzIC ) reports that previously consulate staff processed about 105 documents a day, but now they're seeing 120 documents per day. Paperwork to register births has tripled.

During a mobile consulate event in Rochester last week, staff checked existing documentation, took photos and helped complete forms. They also printed laminated consular identification cards, passports and documentation for dual citizenship.

The visit was the first of eight planned throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas this year.

Louis Celis, the Mexican consul for economic and public affairs, says despite the attendance increase, the number of immigrants living in the region isn't necessarily growing.

