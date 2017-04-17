More Politics News

April 17, 2017 12:19 PM

Veterans Treatment Court to open in Lincoln

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

The City of Lincoln will begin a program to keep veterans or active duty military members facing felony criminal charges out of prison and to get them the support and services they need to stay out of trouble.

The Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2ptzvVN ) reports that the Veterans Treatment Court will swear in three mentors Wednesday. The mentors, all veterans, will later be paired with participants.

Lincoln coordinator Tony Conell says the program will soon start screening potential candidates and go to the Veterans Court Committee to decide if they're eligible.

Candidates must have to have served in combat, have a mental health diagnosis, be eligible for Veterans Administration benefits and not have a long criminal history prior to their service.

The program will be the second of its kind in Nebraska.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
First Lady nudges President Trump at beginning of national anthem 0:13

First Lady nudges President Trump at beginning of national anthem
President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos