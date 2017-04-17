Details of Walker's proposals to limit Medicaid released

Gov. Scott Walker is forging ahead with plans to move more people off Medicaid by capping benefits for childless adults who aren't working and subjecting some to drug tests.
Details of his proposals, which require sign-off from the federal government, were posted Monday for public comment. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services plans to submit an application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the end of May.
Walker's most talked about proposal would screen applicants for drug use. Applicants who refuse a drug test would go several months without coverage. Individuals who test positive would get treatment.
Walker, a Republican, says his proposals would send more people to work.
Democrats argue Wisconsin should instead take federal money to expand Medicaid, as some Republican-controlled states have done.
Comments