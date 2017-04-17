More Politics News

April 17, 2017 11:05 AM

Man fatally shot by Arkansas officer was from Indiana

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.

A man fatally shot by an Arkansas police officer has been identified as an Indiana man.

Arkansas State Police said Monday that 33-year-old Olugbalah Ridley of Indianapolis was killed by a West Memphis officer who was responding to reports of a robbery at a motel.

Police say Ridley brandished a gun when officers approached him and police opened fire. Ridley was pronounced dead at the scene.

No police officers were wounded. The officers' names have not been released.

State police say West Memphis police asked for assistance in investigating the shooting.

