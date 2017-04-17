More Politics News

April 17, 2017 11:02 AM

Alaska capital city might close facilities to balance budget

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska's capital city and borough are considering closing a museum, gym and educational facility to balance its 2018 budget.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2oFNRnj ) Friday that Juneau needs to find nearly $2 million to balance its budget.

Juneau-Douglas City Museum, Mount Jumbo Gym, the Eagle Valley Center and more are in jeopardy of being closed.

The city has a priority-driven budget process, which allows residents to rank various services in the area.

According to the report, these rankings showed the museum, gym and Eagle Valley Center to be the least desirable facilities. Officials say cutting the museum from the budget could save about $228,500.

