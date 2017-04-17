More Politics News

April 17, 2017 11:02 AM

Trump visit to Wisconsin comes amid low approval ratings

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

President Donald Trump heads to House Speaker Paul Ryan's congressional district in Wisconsin facing low approval ratings and in the wake of his failure to fulfill a campaign promise to repeal and replace the federal health care law.

Trump is scheduled to give comments Tuesday at the Kenosha headquarters of the tool manufacturer Snap-On Inc.

The company is located in Ryan's congressional district but Ryan won't be there because he's leading a congressional delegation on an overseas trip this week.

Trump carried Wisconsin by about 22,000 votes in November, making him the first Republican to carry the state since 1984. A Marquette University Law School poll released in March showed 47 percent of respondents disapproved of the job Trump was doing as president, while 41 percent approved.

