April 17, 2017 10:54 AM

Lawsuit over proposed Colorado ski resort gets hearing

The Associated Press
DURANGO, Colo.

A federal judge is set to hear arguments in the case involving the proposed construction of a resort near a ski area in southern Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pIONVQ) the hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday in Denver.

Environmental groups have sued to halt a land swap that would allow construction of the development after the U.S. Forest Service approved the deal in 2014. The groups said the agency unlawfully limited the scope of an environmental assessment for the development near the Wolf Creek Ski Area.

Texas billionaire B.J. "Red" McCombs has been trying to build the resort since the 1980s.

Court filings from the developer argue the resort wouldn't have an impact on the wilderness of Wolf Creek Pass.

But environmentalists say it will disturb wildlife and negatively impact the Rio Grande River.

