April 17, 2017 10:44 AM

Oakland mayor will see a second term in office

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has announced a run for reelection.

KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2p9ZRin ) Monday that Schaaf has announced her plans to seek a second term as mayor.

Schaaf became Oakland's 50th mayor in January 2015 after serving one term as a city council member.

Before that she was an aide to Jerry Brown when he was mayor before his election as governor.

The 51-year-old Schaaf told the station that it's more important than ever that local government serve the needs of all people equitably while ensuring that the city runs efficiently and safely.

She says that means filling potholes, reducing crime, educating youth and improving the delivery of basic services.

