Hawaii lawmakers looking to fund new college scholarship

Hawaii lawmakers are working on a bill that would reduce costs for college students.
KITV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ptugVY ) the bill would create a new scholarship program called Hawaii Promise, as a part of the state's goal to increase the number of working adults with higher education.
Under the proposed program, students would receive state aid to help pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and transportation costs not already covered by federal funds or other scholarships.
To be eligible for the proposed scholarship, students must submit a free application for financial aid, qualify for Hawaii resident tuition, have good grades and meet the minimum credit requirement.
If approved, the program would apply to all UH system schools.
