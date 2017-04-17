More Politics News

April 17, 2017 9:21 AM

'The Situation' set for arraignment in tax fraud case

The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

"Jersey Shore" star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother are set to appear in court to face additional tax fraud charges.

Michael and Marc Sorrentino are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning in federal court in Newark.

Michael Sorrentino was indicted this month on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records. Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.

The brothers previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality show, which followed the lives of a group of young housemates and ran from 2009 to 2012.

