Quinnipiac president to step down after 3 decades on the job

The president of Quinnipiac (KWIHN'-ih-pee-ak,) University, who oversaw massive growth at the Connecticut school, has announced that he will step down after more than three decades on the job.
President John Lahey said in a weekend message to the school community that he plans on retiring on June 30, 2018.
The university in Hamden was a small college with fewer than 2,000 students when Lahey took over in 1987, but is now a national university with about 10,000 students.
During his tenure, the private university added a law school, a medical school and a school of engineering.
He also helped grow the endowment from $5 million to more than $400,000 million.
Lahey's time at the school saw the establishment of the nationally recognized Quinnipiac University Poll and Ireland's Great Hunger Museum.
