More Politics News

April 17, 2017 8:13 AM

Germany wants Albanian opposition to end parliament boycott

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Germany's foreign minister is calling on Albania's opposition to end a parliamentary boycott, not block the launch of justice reforms and take part in the June parliamentary elections.

Sigmar Gabriel, in Tirana on Monday, said Germany and the European Union could not understand the opposition's request for a caretaker government only weeks before the June 18 elections.

The Democratic Party-led opposition says it will boycott the parliamentary election unless a caretaker government takes the country to the polls. It says the Cabinet will manipulate the vote with drug money, and has declined to negotiate. Since mid-February, its supporters have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana.

Their parliament boycott also is blocking the launch of judicial reform, considered as key to the start of EU membership negotiations with Brussels.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Can Trump solve a big Democratic problem? 1:25

Can Trump solve a big Democratic problem?
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos