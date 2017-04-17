More Politics News

April 17, 2017 5:17 AM

Ohio official wants to make Akron area autism friendly

The Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio

A county official in Ohio is hoping to formally declare the Akron area a welcoming place for people with autism.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said she would introduce a proposal to establish Summit County as "autism friendly" at a council meeting Monday.

Laurie Cramer, executive director of the Autism Society of Greater Akron, told the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2oCukCV ) that Shapiro's proposal would formalize efforts made over the past several years.

Cramer said her group has worked with others, including the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board, to promote inclusion of people with autism.

Among their successes are autism-specific story times at the library and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny at a local mall before opening without all the crowds and loud music.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Can Trump solve a big Democratic problem? 1:25

Can Trump solve a big Democratic problem?
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos