April 17, 2017 5:02 AM

Vermont Gov. to launch substance use disorder summit

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will help launch a summit designed to address the needs of Vermont's substance use disorder treatment workforce.

Scott said in a statement Friday he has heard from experts who say there are too few professionals who can treat people suffering from substance use disorders. The summit is being convened in hopes recommendations on how to fill the workforce gap will arise.

Scott's office is partnering with the state and the Vermont State Colleges to host the summit, which is planned to take place Monday at Vermont Technical College.

