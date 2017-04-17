More Politics News

April 17, 2017 3:56 AM

Ex-S. Korean leader Park indicted and now faces trial

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean prosecutors say they've indicted jailed former President Park Geun-hye and sent her case to a criminal court over a high-profile corruption scandal.

The Seoul prosecutors' office on Monday made the indictment.

Park was arrested and confined to a detention facility near Seoul last month on allegations that she colluded with a confidante to extort from businesses and commit other wrongdoing.

Park's criminal trial is expected to start in coming weeks and she will remain jailed during court proceedings that could take as long as six months.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Can Trump solve a big Democratic problem? 1:25

Can Trump solve a big Democratic problem?
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos