More Politics News

April 17, 2017 3:24 AM

Abe: Japan planning for refugees in event of NKorean crisis

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Japan's government is drawing up contingency plans in case a crisis on the Korean Peninsula sends an influx of refugees to Japan.

Abe told a parliamentary session Monday that the government is formulating measures including protecting foreigners, landing procedures, building and operating shelters, and screening asylum seekers.

Abe's disclosure came in response to a question that had been occasionally asked in the past but is now more realistic than ever with North Korea's missile capability rapidly advancing and tension with the U.S. rising.

Abe said the government has been also working on evacuation plans for Japanese from South Korea in case of a crisis.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Can Trump solve a big Democratic problem? 1:25

Can Trump solve a big Democratic problem?
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos