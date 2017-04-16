More Politics News

April 16, 2017 5:19 PM

St. Anthony City Council bans smoking, vaping in parks

The Associated Press
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho

City officials in St. Anthony have decided to ban smoking and vaping at all public parks.

The Rexburg Standard Journal (http://bit.ly/2oBz8rS ) reports that the St. Anthony City Council approved the proposal Thursday. City officials plan on meeting soon to settle citation fine amounts for violating the new ordinance, which takes effect immediately.

Plans include installing signs to encourage park users to stop smoking or vaping. The plan does not include chewing tobacco.

Previously, just smoking was prohibited in three of the city's 14 parks.

