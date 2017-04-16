Law firms representing New Mexico among AG's key donors

A number of law firms the state Attorney General's Office has relied on to represent New Mexico in lawsuits by private companies are some of the attorney general's key financial backers as he weighs a run for governor.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2nSr350) Attorney General Hector Balderas filed his latest campaign finance report last week.
The records shows the Democrat has raised more than $211,000 in the past six months, with about $40,000 coming from attorneys at one San Diego-based law firm.
Other contributions to Balderas included $20,000 from Dallas-based firm Baron & Budd P.C. on April 3.
A spokesman for Balderas' office said Friday that law firms involved in fighting fraud cases on behalf of the state are selected through a committee that does not include Balderas.
Comments