More Politics News

April 16, 2017 3:22 PM

Oklahoma judge arrested, he and wife deny abuse allegation

The Associated Press
MUSKOGEE, Okla.

An Oklahoma municipal court judge arrested for domestic abuse of his wife denies the allegation, and his wife also says she was never struck by the man.

Police say Muskogee Judge C. Bart Fite was arrested Friday after his wife — Margie Fite — complained to police following an argument with her husband. Police say officers saw signs of physical abuse on Margie Fite.

The couple told the Muskogee Phoenix (http://bit.ly/2oNxbe8 ) they argued and Bart Fite said he wanted a divorce and would seek to remove her from their home.

Margie Fite says she only wanted police to remove her husband from the home for the weekend because she had nowhere to stay.

Bart Fife says his wife bruised her elbow on a bedpost.

No charges have been filed.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos