More Politics News

April 16, 2017 2:10 PM

Jordan FM reassures Iraq after anti-Shiite Muslim protest

The Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan

Jordan's foreign minister has assured his Iraqi counterpart that the kingdom seeks to maintain good relations, after Jordanian protesters burned pictures of Shiite Muslim leaders, including a former Iraqi prime minister.

The official news agency Petra says Ayman Safadi told Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari that those involved were detained and would face trial.

Sunday's phone call came 10 days after Jordan's King Abdullah II criticized the regional ambitions of Shiite-led Iran in an interview. An Iranian official reportedly dismissed the king's comments as "silly and careless." Jordan summoned Iran's ambassador in protest.

On Friday, several dozen protesters in northern Jordan burned photos of Shiite Muslim leaders in the region in an anti-Iran protest.

Iran exerts a strong influence over neighboring Iraq. Jordan is part of the region's Sunni Muslim camp.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos