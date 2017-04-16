More Politics News

April 16, 2017 1:49 PM

Beloit man jailed after nearly crashing into squad car

The Associated Press
BELOIT, Wis.

A Beloit man is in jail after authorities say he nearly hit a Rock County sheriff's deputy.

A statement from the sheriff's office says the 36-year-old suspect was driving northbound in the middle of County Highway D north of Beloit when he nearly struck a deputy who was driving south.

The statement says the deputy then stopped the suspect, who failed field sobriety tests, and arrested him for fourth-offense OWI. The suspect's license had been revoked.

The suspect also faces a potential charge of felony threats to a law enforcement officer for allegedly threatening to kill the deputy and family members.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos