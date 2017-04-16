More Politics News

April 16, 2017 12:57 PM

Woman shot by St. Louis officer during car confrontation

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

St. Louis police say a woman was shot and wounded by an officer after the driver of the car in which she was riding drove into a police vehicle.

Police say the 27-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to her hand and shoulder.

Investigators say the 23-year-old driver fled the scene of the confrontation early Saturday and was arrested hours later.

There was no immediate word Sunday about charges.

Police say officers responding to a report of gunfire encountered a man driving a car that hit one of the police vehicles. One officer fired once at the car.

No officers were injured.

The officer is on routine administrative leave, pending the investigation.

The names of the driver and the injured woman were not released.

